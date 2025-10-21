Integrated Transport Centre launches autonomous cleaning vehicles on Abu Dhabi Corniche

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has launched a fleet of Robosweeper autonomous cleaning vehicles on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The project, developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, is overseen by the DMT. It underscores the emirate’s aim to innovative, intelligent, and sustainable public facility management.

The Robosweepers offer an advanced cleaning and sanitisation solution utilising sensors and modern navigation technologies. The units move along pre-programmed routes, cleaning without direct human intervention.

Designed for urban environments such as pavements, squares, and pedestrian areas, they help reduce the reliance on manual labour while ensuring optimal public hygiene services.

The initiative is a crucial step in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to build an integrated advanced services system, aligning with the Emirate’s strategy for enhanced operational efficiency and quality of life.

Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Under-Secretary at DMT, said, “The deployment of such technology exemplifies our proactive approach to integrating cutting-edge technology into public infrastructure. By pioneering such solutions, we are actively shaping a future where innovation directly contributes to operational management and enhances the well-being of our community. This programme reinforces Abu Dhabi's global standing as a forward-thinking, highly efficient capital city.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated, “The launch of this project reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continuing investment in smart and green solutions that advance the transport and public services sector, enhance operational efficiency, and adopt the latest technological innovations in line with global best practices.”

He added, “This represents an important step towards building a unified framework that improves the environment, enhances community wellbeing, and secures a better future for generations to come in Abu Dhabi.”

Sean Teo, Managing Director of “K2”, commented, “We are proud to partner with the Integrated Transport Centre and Abu Dhabi Municipality on this venture, which demonstrates our dedication to developing innovative robotics and intelligent service solutions. The RoboSweeper devices represents a leap forward in building future cities, and we remain committed to investing in technologies that support Abu Dhabi’s vision and meet the needs of the community, today and in the future.”