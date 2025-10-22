UAE parliamentary delegation addresses 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), affirmed that adherence to international humanitarian law is not merely a legal obligation but a guarantee for justice and human dignity.

In his address to the 151st IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted that the politicisation of humanitarian work amid conflicts and crises worldwide has become one of the most pressing challenges for parliamentarians. He called for humanitarian action to remain above all political and geographical divisions.

He said, “I come to you from the homeland of humanity, the United Arab Emirates, conveying the greetings of a nation that believes in shared human values which unite us and help us overcome divisions and suffering. Humanity suffers when we fail to uphold laws and principles in addressing global crises.”

Al Nuaimi called on parliaments to cooperate and unite in tackling conflicts and humanitarian challenges, noting that millions worldwide still face hunger, fear and lack access to basic services such as healthcare, education and clean water.

He highlighted the UAE’s leading role in humanitarian and charitable efforts, particularly in Africa and other regions, driven by its belief that global stability and prosperity are shared responsibilities. Building partnerships and promoting mutual values, he said, are key to a better future for all.