World Shooting Para Sport World Cup to kick off October 25 in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup will be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club from 25th October to 5th November 2025.

Organised by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination in cooperation with the International Paralympic Committee and the World Shooting Para Sport Federation, the event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The championship will feature 37 countries and about 370 participants, including athletes, delegation heads and international referees. A total of 213 male and female athletes will compete in 43 shooting events across men’s, women’s and visually impaired categories.

The competitions include air pistol, air and small-bore rifle, shotgun, and visually impaired shooting, held in line with international standards. This marks the eighth time the UAE has hosted the championship in Al Ain.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that continued hosting reflects the confidence of the International Paralympic Committee and the World Shooting Para Sport Federation in the UAE’s organisational excellence, world-class infrastructure and inclusive sporting environment.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the event supports the leadership’s vision to strengthen the UAE’s global sports presence and empower People of Determination by providing them with opportunities to excel internationally.

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at Zayed Authority and Chairman of the Championship’s Supreme Organising Committee, expressed gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for its continuous care for People of Determination. He stated that this championship has become a key event on the international para-sport calendar, thanks to the country’s consistent organisational success.