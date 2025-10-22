Muslim Council of Elders welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, describing it as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions and fostering peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Council commended both nations for responding to the calls of reason, wisdom and human conscience, in line with Islamic principles that promote the preservation of life, good neighbourliness, and dialogue over violence and conflict.

It urged both countries to fully adhere to the agreement’s terms and protect civilians, thereby advancing shared security, development and stability.

The Council reaffirmed its support for all efforts aimed at achieving a just peace and praised the diplomatic initiatives and tireless efforts of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye in fostering an environment conducive to constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between the two nations, contributing to realising the aspirations of the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development.