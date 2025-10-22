UAE advances water diplomacy, peacebuilding in Geneva ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, led the UAE's participation in a series of high-level engagements in Geneva aimed at advancing global cooperation on water, climate resilience, and peacebuilding, as part of the UAE’s preparations to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

On 16th October, Balalaa participated in a high-level panel titled “Rebooting the International Peacebuilding System: A Call for Hydro Diplomacy”, which was held during the 12th Geneva Peace Week. The session brought together senior international stakeholders to explore the role of water cooperation in driving peace, stability, and multilateral reform.

During his intervention, Balalaa underlined the importance of water diplomacy as a catalyst for regional and international collaboration, emphasising the UAE’s commitment to multilateralism and the shared responsibility of addressing global water challenges.

“Discussing water during a Peace Week, rather than a Water Week, sends a powerful message that water lies at the heart of peace and cooperation,” Balalaa said.

As part of his official visit, Balalaa also held a series of bilateral meetings with key international leaders and partners in the water and climate sectors. These included meetings with Cheikh Tidiane Dieye, Minister of Water and Sanitation of Senegal; Kamal Kishore, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction; Dr. Musonda Mumba, Secretary-General of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands; and Prof. Mark Zeitoun, Director-General of the Geneva Water Hub.

These discussions focused on strengthening cooperation around shared water resources, building institutional partnerships, and coordinating practical contributions to the 2026 UN Water Conference.

On 17th October, Balalaa chaired a UAE-led roundtable with Geneva-based stakeholders and experts to advance preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference. The discussion focused on leveraging Geneva’s unique expertise to identify practical contributions and partnerships, fostering inclusive and action-oriented dialogue.

The outcomes will inform the conference’s preparatory process through a forthcoming “Geneva Inputs to 2026” summary, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to global water cooperation and resilience.

Balalaa said, “Water diplomacy is peace diplomacy linking humanitarian, development, and water-sector action to prevent crises and build resilience. Geneva’s unique ecosystem spanning humanitarian, environmental, and peacebuilding institutions can transform water policy into real-world impact. The 2026 UN Water Conference will be a transformative and inclusive platform accelerating global water action and strengthening cross-sectoral collaboration.”

The UAE continues to advance its commitment to global water security, multilateral cooperation, and sustainable development, leveraging international platforms to drive collective action ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference.