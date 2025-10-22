EU leaders to discuss key issues at Brussels summit on Thursday

BRUSSELS, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The leaders of the 27 European Union member states will meet in Brussels on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European defence, developments in the Middle East, competitiveness, housing, and migration.

During the summit, EU leaders will consider concrete steps to strengthen support for Ukraine, including financial assistance in the coming years, and will hear an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The agenda also includes a review of the situation in the Middle East, including the outcome of the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace particularly Gaza, and discussions on efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, as well as reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Leaders will also discuss EU defence readiness, taking decisions on joint capability projects and governance, and addressing hybrid threats, drone attacks, and airspace violations affecting member states.

On the digital and green transitions, discussions will focus on simplifying regulatory frameworks, reducing bureaucracy, and avoiding new administrative burdens. Leaders will also hold a strategic dialogue on achieving EU climate targets, boosting industrial competitiveness, and ensuring digital sovereignty by protecting critical infrastructure and promoting open technologies.

Leaders will also examine the housing crisis and ways to improve access to affordable housing, particularly for young people and the middle class.