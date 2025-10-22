Ajman Chamber explores enhancing investments, trade exchange with Angola

AJMAN, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received Isabel Paula De Castro, Consul-General of the Republic of Angola in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation, develop reciprocal investments, and expand bilateral trade.

Al Muwaiji commended the strength of the economic, commercial, and investment relations between the UAE and Angola, noting both countries’ commitment to broadening partnership prospects.

He said Ajman and Angola have significant opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, food industries, energy, technology, and services, which could open new avenues for investment and deepen economic integration.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, outlined the emirate's key economic sectors and highlighted its favourable investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and diverse opportunities in industry, commerce, tourism, education, health, and services.

The attendees emphasised the importance of data exchange, business forums, and mutual visits to explore investment opportunities and boost trade ties.

For her part, De Castro stressed the need to establish new channels of cooperation and promote joint investments, pointing to Angola’s diverse economic resources and the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Muwaiji and De Castro exchanged shields and souvenirs.