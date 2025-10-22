ADGM’s Numou launches ‘Procurement Financing’ initiative to enhance SME funding access

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Numou, a subsidiary of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has launched Procurement Financing, a flagship initiative that enables SMEs with government or corporate contracts to seamlessly access funding.

The new solution links guaranteed contract demand with accessible financing, bridging government procurement opportunities with lender support via Numou’s digital platform.

Procurement Financing will allow SMEs to secure funding while enabling lenders to assess businesses against confirmed contract opportunities. It will also address the funding gap SMEs face when executing government contracts and create a bridge between government procurement opportunities and financial institutions.

Numou’s digital lending marketplace features a wide ecosystem of partners, including fintech lenders such as CredibleX, Erad, Klubwork, Ahbi, Zelo and FlapKap, as well as government programmes such as the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development’s Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme.

Mohamed Al Binali, General Manager of Numou, stated, “The Procurement Financing initiative aims to ensure that small businesses with government or corporate contracts no longer run into cash flow issues, empowering them to deliver immediately. Looking ahead, our vision is to build the UAE’s first SME Data Warehouse, providing lenders with real-time insights and creating a stronger foundation for long-term SME growth and economic diversification.”

The SME Data Warehouse will serve as a national platform for SME data aggregation and connectivity, equipping lenders with real-time insights, reducing reliance on traditional collateral and financial statements. By integrating data from government entities, corporate partners and financial institutions through secure channels, the platform will support more efficient and data-driven credit decisions.

Anchored within Numou, this initiative establishes the necessary infrastructure to strengthen the UAE’s SME ecosystem, paving the way for a resilient and diversified private sector.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The SME Champions Programme demonstrates our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses by offering them new growth opportunities. Our collaboration with Numou aligns with this goal, further ensuring that SMEs who win government and corporate contracts can seamlessly access financing to deliver on their commitments. This initiative reflects our shared vision of positioning SMEs as strategic enablers of economic diversification and building a resilient private sector in the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, welcomed the development, saying, “Numou is actively supporting SMEs by improving access to financing and addressing one of their most pressing challenges. By streamlining the lending process and connecting businesses to a wider network of financial institutions, Numou makes it simpler and faster for SMEs to secure capital.

He added, “Designed to serve SME needs, Numou will continue expanding the resources and tools available to help businesses grow from Abu Dhabi, complementing Hub71’s broader mission to nurture a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.”