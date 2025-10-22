Abu Dhabi Sailing Team wins 6 medals at Mussanah Sailing Week in Oman

MUSCAT, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sailing Team concluded its participation in the 2025 Mussanah Sailing Week by winning six medals across various categories, following impressive performances by Emirati sailors who demonstrated their skill and competitiveness among more than 100 participants from across the region and the world.

Abdullah Al Zubaidi clinched the gold medal in the ILCA 4 category, while Marwa Al Hammadi secured the gold medal in the ILCA 4 girls’ division, and Al Yazia Al Hammadi earned the silver medal in the same class.

In the ILCA 7 category, Mohammed Al Hammadi claimed the silver medal after a consistent and powerful performance throughout the races. Meanwhile, Khalifa Al Rumaithi earned the bronze medal in the Optimist class and another bronze in the team race of the same category.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the team’s achievement, affirming that the results reflect the significant progress of the academy’s training and development programmes.

Al Suwaidi added that the team’s participation in Mussanah Sailing Week aligns with the strategic plan to prepare a new generation of Emirati sailors capable of competing internationally, noting that exposure to different sailing schools enhances both technical and physical performance.

Mussanah Sailing Week is regarded as one of the most prominent maritime events in the region, combining competitive racing with educational and cultural activities.