Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood highlights youth achievements in sustainability at Global Zero Waste Forum

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, headed by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council, participated in the Global Zero Waste Forum 2025 in Istanbul, held under the patronage of Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye.

Speaking at a session titled “Inclusive Pathways to a Zero Waste Future”, attended by representatives from 101 countries, Al Falasi said the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, taught that human progress must remain in harmony with nature - a vision he embodied by turning arid desert into thriving green landscapes through pioneering irrigation and afforestation projects.

She added that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to follow the same path set by the Founding Father, affirming that environmental protection is not an option but a national and humanitarian responsibility shared by all.

Sustainability, she said, has become a key pillar of the UAE’s future vision, transcending national boundaries through projects aimed at achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and expanding the use of clean and renewable energy.

Al Falasi noted that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s statements during international forums reaffirm that protecting the planet is a universal moral duty, underscoring that the UAE’s commitment to sustainability is both longstanding and deep-rooted.

She stated that the UAE’s environmental vision has evolved from a national commitment into a global model of leadership, noting that during COP28, the UAE united governments, sectors, and youth from across the world in one of the most inclusive climate dialogues ever held.

One of the major outcomes of the conference was the “Waste to Zero” initiative launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company), aimed at decarbonising the waste sector and establishing a circular economy platform, reflecting the UAE’s dedication to its sustainability goals.

Al Falasi emphasised that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood believes that building a sustainable nation begins with instilling sustainable values from an early age through daily practice and wide dissemination.

She highlighted the Emirati Children's Parliament, which enables youth to engage in discussions on environmental and sustainability policies, empowering them to shape the society they will one day lead. In partnership with UNICEF, the Council launched the COP28 UAE Youth Climate Champion initiative, encouraging youth-led campaigns for climate action and international representation.

Emirati children also participated in COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, where the Emirati Children's Day was themed “The Child's Right to a Safe and Sustainable Environment ”, while COP28 hosted the UAE-German Children’s Dialogue on Climate Change to exchange views and solutions.

Al Falasi also highlighted the Children Environment Award, launched by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, based on a proposal from the Council’s Children Advisory Council.

The award honours children who propose innovative solutions in renewable energy, waste reduction, and marine conservation, affirming that children’s wellbeing is inseparable from the planet’s health.

She added that through the Junior Masterclass programme, which covers topics such as environmental protection and recycling, children learn practical ways to reduce waste and care for their surroundings. The Little Volunteer initiative introduces even the youngest children to community service, instilling empathy and social responsibility from an early age.

Al Falasi noted that sustainability in the UAE has been passed down through generations - from the leadership to the people and from parents to their children - rooted in awareness, education, and example. Every child who learns to protect the environment today, she said, ensures a cleaner and safer world for the future.

In conclusion, Al Falasi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment, through the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, to ensuring that children and youth have a voice in international forums to express their views on environmental issues that shape their future. She also called on all participating organisations to support this inclusive approach.

