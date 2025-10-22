Higher Education Committee explores reforms to advance national higher education sector

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Education Committee held its fourth meeting of 2025, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with members from federal entities and national universities in attendance.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar chairs the Higher Education Committee, which was formed following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council. Committee members include Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chair of the Zayed University Board of Trustees; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University.

Members also include representatives from relevant entities such as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirates Research and Development Council.

Dr. Al Awar emphasised the committee’s key role in strengthening coordination across the higher education system to ensure flexibility, proactivity and alignment with national priorities and labour market needs.

He noted that the committee supports higher education institutions (HEIs) in becoming more efficient, sustainable and future-ready, preparing graduates with the skills required for the economy of the future. This, he said, reflects the goals of the We the UAE 2031 vision and the leadership’s directives to build a knowledge-based economy.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed progress in implementing previous recommendations and examined the final admissions report in the Unified Registration System for the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year, including results for all categories up to the end of September 2025.

The committee also reviewed initiatives to enhance the efficiency of federal universities and integrate artificial intelligence into higher education, aiming to accelerate programme development and improve teaching, assessment and administration through smart technologies. A presentation highlighted key AI initiatives undertaken by HEIs.

The committee further reviewed a summary of the work of its Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, a subcommittee comprising five working groups representing academia and industry. These cover Health Sciences, focusing on health education and training programmes and the health workforce; AI in Higher Education; Economic Sector Partnerships; Future Jobs and Skills; and Workforce Supply and Demand in Education.

The Advisory Committee’s report outlined key projects by the working groups and discussed ways to enhance collaboration between the higher education and industry sectors, support health and education programmes, bridge general and higher education, and promote the integration of AI in education.

Members also discussed holding specialised forums for each group to showcase initiatives and achievements, with efforts underway to strengthen cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise between HEIs and economic sectors.