Ministries of Economy, Community Empowerment launch initiative to train 1,000 Emirati entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Community Empowerment have launched an initiative to train and qualify 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families across the country in entrepreneurship, business establishment, and project management.

The move is part of “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative includes a development programme, implemented in collaboration with the New Economy Academy and in strategic partnership with the National CSR Fund – Majra.

The announcement was made during a meeting held today in Dubai, attended by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Aisha Ahmed Yousef, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment; Sara Shaw, CEO of Majra – the National CSR Fund; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said, “Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE places strong emphasis on supporting entrepreneurial projects and empowering owners of productive and creative ventures, recognising them as a vital pillar of national economic growth and competitiveness."

He added that the “Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families” initiative aligns with the national efforts under ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign, embodying a collaborative approach to enhance the country’s entrepreneurial and SME ecosystem. It seeks to inspire Emirati talents to transform innovative ideas into sustainable, value-creating ventures that drive economic development and further strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global hub for entrepreneurship and productive enterprises.

The initiative aims to train and qualify 1,000 entrepreneurs from Emirati families across the UAE, strengthening their practical skills and capabilities in entrepreneurship and local production.

It seeks to provide professional training and capacity-building opportunities that enable participants to develop products aligned with market quality and competitiveness standards. In addition, the programme encourages Emirati family entrepreneurs to establish ventures within the new economy, supporting income sustainability and self-sufficiency.

Over five years, around 200 families will be trained annually, with participants receiving technical support, as well as business development and marketing guidance, to ensure the continuity and long-term growth of their projects.

Al Saleh stated, “In collaboration with our partners, we are launching the ‘Entrepreneurs from Emirati Families’ initiative to provide specialised training and empower participants to enter the market with confidence and strong capabilities. This initiative will help expand their presence, strengthen the culture of self-reliance, and promote sustainable local production.”

For her part, Yousef stated that supporting entrepreneurs from Emirati families and encouraging them to establish and launch their own businesses is among the Ministry’s top priorities.

The goal, she explained, is to develop their capabilities and refine their skills so they can become pioneering business owners with forward-looking, innovation-driven approaches, while also empowering them to achieve economic independence through diversified sources of income.

She emphasised that the initiative reflects the Ministry’s “From Care to Empowerment” strategy and aligns with the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, under the “Towards a More Cohesive Society” vision.

The initiative, she explained, seeks to encourage and harness national talents and capabilities, supporting them in developing and expanding their projects to become distinctive brands in the entrepreneurial landscape. In doing so, it aims to enhance productivity, strengthen their contribution to the national economy, and build cohesive families that actively participate in achieving sustainable development.

She further emphasised the Ministry of Community Empowerment’s commitment to expanding its community partnerships and strengthening collaboration with entities across the UAE in both the public and private sectors. The goal, she noted, is to build an integrated, collaborative ecosystem that promotes growth and sustainability while empowering entrepreneurs from Emirati families to enter the local market with competence and professionalism.

The Ministry aims to enhance entrepreneurs' capabilities by providing the necessary knowledge, tools, and resources to help them launch, expand, and scale their businesses locally and internationally, thereby advancing the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.

For her part, Shaw stated, “Our support for this initiative stems from Majra’s commitment to advancing sustainable social responsibility and fostering partnerships that enable individuals and institutions alike to contribute to achieving sustainable development. Through such efforts, we seek to solidify further the UAE’s position as a global capital of entrepreneurship.”

Dr. Faridoon stated, “The programme implemented by the Academy is designed to equip participants with the tools of the knowledge economy and empower them to manage their productive ventures in line with the highest standards of quality and competitiveness. It also aims to prepare entrepreneurs from Emirati families to become innovators capable of sustaining production, overcoming market challenges, and elevating their products to competitive levels."

The number of entrepreneurs from Emirati families in the UAE witnessed a significant increase in 2024, reaching 3,307 with an annual growth of 4.5 percent, equivalent to the addition of 141 new family entrepreneurs compared to that of 2023, when the figure stood at 3,166. This growth reflects the effectiveness of national initiatives and programmes dedicated to supporting this vital sector.



