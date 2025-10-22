North Macedonia joins Global Food Week in Abu Dhabi for first time

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- North Macedonia is participating for the first time in the Global Food Week, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, presenting a unique culinary experience that reflects its rich food heritage. The participation aims to introduce the UAE market to the traditional flavours of Balkan products and attract consumers seeking authenticity and quality.

Krcte Gjorgiev, CEO of Best Food - Gjorgiev Dairy, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that North Macedonia enjoys a deep-rooted tradition in producing authentic foods, each distinguished by its unique flavour. He noted that the abundant sunshine in the country adds exceptional quality to its food products.

Gjorgiev added that the participation aims to attract local distributors and importers in the UAE to bring authentic Balkan flavours to the market and provide a unique experience for Emirati consumers, with a focus on unique products such as mixed cow and sheep milk cheese.

Within North Macedonia’s pavilion, Altera Food showcased a selection of vegetables and fruits grown in an area that enjoys around 300 sunny days a year, reflecting the traditional taste of the country. The company’s products include appetisers, pickled vegetables and low-sugar fruit jams.