Marjan, RAK Hospitality holding announce merger to shape future of Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, and RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), the government-owned investment and development arm in the emirate, have announced a landmark strategic merger to create a unified entity operating under Marjan.

This strategic merger combines world-class hospitality expertise with visionary land development strategies to form a dynamic, future-ready organisation. Marjan will now fully integrate real estate development, hospitality operations, and lifestyle experiences under one umbrella. Guided by RAK Vision 2030, Marjan, one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE and the leading master developer in the Northern Emirates, will champion Ras Al Khaimah’s growth as the next global lifestyle and investment hub. It will drive substantial investments, boost tourism, and deliver long-term stakeholder value as the region’s premier integrated destination and real estate platform.

Announcing the merger, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Marjan, said, “Ras Al Khaimah is committed to its vision to drive progress and sustainable development, celebrating its rich history, preserving its heritage, and honouring its identity. RAK Vision 2030 has set the emirate’s ambition to be a pioneer in the region for livability and a place where opportunities thrive."

He added, “Anchored in Ras Al Khaimah’s vision for sustainable prosperity, the merger will create high-value jobs for Emiratis, develop national capabilities, and reinforce our position as a beacon of opportunity and innovation. This merger builds upon solid foundations for a new chapter of advancement and success, enabling us to deliver iconic destinations that are deeply rooted in Ras Al Khaimah’s unique identity. Together, we are positioned to build thriving communities that bring the Emirate’s bold vision for sustainable prosperity to life.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud further stated, “Marjan will spearhead Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation through the development of ambitious new master plans, optimising destination development. Leveraging data, design, and technology, Marjan will launch mixed-use developments. These will be seamlessly integrated with essential lifestyle infrastructure, and amenities, including healthcare, education, and livability. These meticulously planned developments, including Al Marjan Island, RAK Central, Marjan Beach, and the upcoming Jebel Jais masterplan, are designed to elevate the quality of life for residents, enrich travel and leisure experiences for visitors, and attract diverse investment opportunities.”

Commenting on the merger, Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO, said, “Marjan will champion Ras Al Khaimah’s development and master planning into a smart, authentic, connected city of the future, and a vibrant destination where people, businesses, and communities thrive. Marjan will position Ras Al Khaimah as the global lifestyle and investment hub of the future.”

Following the successful launch of Marjan Beach, the UAE’s most comprehensive mixed-use beach town destination, the emirate is now advancing infrastructure works on the 85-million-square-foot masterplan. Designed around eight distinct neighbourhoods, Marjan Beach will feature 22,000 residential units and 12,000 luxury hotel keys, a population of 74,000 residents, a workforce of 32,000, and welcoming up to 180,000 visitors annually. Stretching across 3 km of pristine beachfront and with 6.5 million sq. ft of open green spaces aligning infrastructure enhancement with creation over community public realm, Marjan Beach will offer an authentic coastal lifestyle that promotes connectivity and walkability, distinguishing Ras Al Khaimah as a sustainable investment hub and premier tourism gateway.

Committed to supporting RAK Vision 2030’s goal to welcome 3.5 million visitors annually to the destination, with international visitors representing 60% of total arrivals, Marjan will expand the Emirate’s accommodation capacity, bringing major international brands to Ras Al Khaimah, including the world’s most prestigious luxury hospitality brands.

Expanding the development to mountains, Marjan will develop 100 kilometres of hiking and biking trails over the next five years, redefining active tourism in the region and showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s dramatic natural landscapes. Marjan is planning to welcome more than 20,000 festival fans to the Emirate through world-class cultural and entertainment events.

Supporting Ras Al Khaimah's hospitality ecosystem, Marjan will provide world-class accommodation for more than 15,000 hospitality professionals, ensuring exceptional living standards that attract and retain top talent. It will also operate state-of-the-art laundry facilities processing more than 100,000 tonnes annually using the lowest energy consumption possible, underpinning operational excellence and sustainability across the destination.

This merger firmly establishes a powerful, future-ready entity capable of propelling Ras Al Khaimah into its next chapter of growth. It supports expansion into new markets, fosters the creation of distinctive lifestyle offerings, and will attract world-class talent and investments.