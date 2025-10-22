Digital Dubai joins global city leaders at Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum 2025

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai is participating in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum 2025, hosted by Dubai from 27th to 29th October at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

During the event, Digital Dubai will showcase its journey in digital transformation and its implementation of cutting-edge urban technologies and most notably the “City as a Service” concept, a cornerstone of future smart cities where technology is seamlessly integrated into everyday life to enhance happiness and simplify experiences.

The summit, a leading biennial platform, brings together mayors, city leaders, policymakers, and business executives from across the Asia-Pacific region to exchange insights on urban innovation, sustainability, and economic development, fostering international collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, praised the hosting of the Summit in Dubai, highlighting its significance amid the rapid global advancements in technology and their impact on urban life.

He said, “Hosting the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum in Dubai reaffirms the city’s status as an open laboratory for the future of urban living; a global platform where innovative ideas converge to shape new models of smart and sustainable city life. Dubai’s model proves that technology and data are among the solid foundations of modern cities that ensure a high quality of life and translate human aspirations into tangible reality”.

He added, “At Digital Dubai, we consider digital transformation first and foremost as a human journey rather than a technological one. In a city that brings together over 200 nationalities and cultures, human interaction remains a vital driver of success. This diversity makes Dubai a living example of a city leading the evolution of urban life through advanced technology. We are proud to share our experience with the world at this landmark event, highlighting our transition toward the ‘City as a Service’ model where systems are integrated, efforts are unified, and the ultimate goal remains constant: human satisfaction and happiness.”

The summit’s discussions focus on urban innovation, sustainability, and economic growth, and are organised around three main themes: Centres of Connection, addressing digital transformation and the future of cities through urban intelligence, clean energy, mobility, education, and skills development. The second theme is Centres of Solution, highlighting urban leadership, economic growth, and quality of life through city financing, identity, investment, tourism, affordable housing, health, safety, social infrastructure, and the creative economy. In addition to Centres of Resilience, exploring environmental solutions and city renewal, including climate adaptation, the blue economy, food and water security, and sustainable resource management.

Digital Dubai’s participation includes a series of activities spotlighting Dubai’s vision and strategy to digitalise life leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and data. Digital Dubai will also showcase a portfolio of innovative digital projects and services that reinforce Dubai’s position as a City of the Future, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a global model for smart living.