MoHAP organises awareness activities to promote concept of healthy ageing

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a series of awareness activities across the UAE with the participation of Ambassadors of Healthy Ageing.

The activities were held as part of the phased implementation of the one-month national awareness campaign to enhance the health of elderly people under the theme “Your presence…. brings health and wellness.”

The awareness-raising events also fall under the umbrella of the integrated national plan launched by the Ministry in collaboration with partners to support elderly health, promote the concept of healthy ageing, strengthen family and community bonds with this group, and reinforce the values of solidarity and cohesion during the Year of Community.

Implemented by the Ministry’s representative offices, the activities aimed to heighten awareness about healthy ageing and encourage older adults to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing.

They highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups and recommended vaccinations, including screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, osteoporosis, and certain cancers.

The campaign also advocated for following a balanced diet with less sugar and saturated fat to help prevent chronic diseases and support a healthier lifestyle.

Ambassadors of Healthy Ageing took part in various activities, leading interactive educational sessions alongside a range of physical and sporting events.

They shared practical tips on gradually increasing activity levels, from daily walks to reaching 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week and encouraged community involvement through field events that brought families together to support elderly wellbeing.

The ambassadors also highlighted the importance of resistance, balance, and flexibility exercises after age 50, offering advice on injury prevention, and featured student theatre performances, heritage exhibitions, and free medical screenings for senior citizens.

Key objectives of the nation-wide campaign include establishing a culture of healthy ageing, promoting the uptake of preventive screenings and vaccinations, and empowering families and caregivers with essential knowledge and skills. This is in addition to enhancing multi-sectoral coordination in delivering integrated care for the elderly, reducing chronic disease risk factors through improved nutrition and physical activity, and encourage community participation to uphold the dignity, independence, and quality of life of older adults.

Furthermore, the events sought to build sustainable, prevention-focused models of care, align health services with individual needs, and evaluate outcomes through defined performance indicators, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

The awareness activities witnessed impressive community engagement across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah and were organised in collaboration with key partners including the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Community Development Authority, the Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman, and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Other objectives also include encouraging families to take a more active role in ensuring the well-being of elderly individuals by creating a supportive environment, promoting a healthy social balance that enhances quality of life, and reinforcing values of community solidarity that protect and empower older generations.