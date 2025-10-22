Hub71 Impact Event sets Abu Dhabi’s next phase of innovation with new programme launches

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, unveiled new partnerships and programmes at its flagship Impact Event 2025, setting the stage for the emirate’s next phase of innovation-driven growth.

The event, held under the theme of “Impactful Momentum”, celebrated collaboration across government, venture capital, and entrepreneurship, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become one of the world’s most connected startup ecosystems.

Hub71 announced the launch of Initiate, a programme designed to empower early-stage founders with bold ideas to develop viable products. Operated in partnership with global venture builders SC Ventures and VentureOne, Initiate provides hands-on venture-building expertise to validate ideas, structure business models, and prepare founders for scale. The programme provides the foundational support startups need before securing seed investment, transforming Abu Dhabi into one of the few global hubs offering an end-to-end pathway from idea to market-ready startup.

Continuing to accelerate Abu Dhabi’s technological leadership, Hub71 expanded its specialist Hub71+ AI ecosystem, adding 15 new strategic partners to a network of 24 investors, corporates and government entities, including Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and BECO Capital as Anchor Parnters. The growth of Hub71+ AI supports Abu Dhabi’s objective to becoming the world’s first AI-native government by 2027. This growing AI ecosystem strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global testbed for responsible and applied AI innovation.

During the event, Hub71 announced a series of strategic partnerships with leading Abu Dhabi institutions that are advancing the Emirate’s economic diversification and broadening access to pilots, capital, and entrepreneurial support.

An agreement with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) integrates the Anjal Z initiative into Hub71’s Access Programme, securing five seats in Cohort 19 and AED3 million in pilot funding for startups developing early-childhood solutions by ECA, alongside benefitting from a comprehensive support package from Hub71 including up to AED500,000 in incentives and access to the Hub71 network and Abu Dhabi market, talent pool, and investor networks, positioning them to take advantage of commercial opportunities and scale quickly from the UAE capital.

In partnership with Numou, an ADGM subsidiary, startups gain easier access to working capital through the Procurement Financing initiative, designed to strengthen liquidity and accelerate SME growth. Together, these partnerships reinforce Hub71’s role as a catalyst for collaboration, connecting entrepreneurs, institutions, and investors to drive innovation across every stage of growth.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, commented, “Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem continues to be shaped by a shared purpose of driving impact through innovation and collaboration. The launches we announced today reflect how far we have come in our mission to expand opportunities for founders and entrepreneurs and how we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a platform for technology growth. We are building an ecosystem that fosters innovation and ensures its long-term growth.”

Further underscoring its international outlook, Hub71 welcomed eight leading Web3 startups from Hong Kong to Abu Dhabi as part of its Immersion Programmes, linking Abu Dhabi to leading tech hubs. During the Impact Event, eight high-potential startups from Hong Kong joined the ecosystem through the Hub71 x Hong Kong Immersion Programme, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the cross-border gateway for international startups expanding into the Middle East.