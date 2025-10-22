EDGE’s BEACON RED to deliver advanced, multi-year programme to Angola’s Ministry of Interior

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE Group has announced that it is in the final stages of securing an agreement with the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Angola to deploy a comprehensive border security programme, to be delivered by its entity BEACON RED.

The Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President of EDGE Commercial.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “This important programme underscores EDGE’s core strategy of delivering advanced, UAE-developed defence and security solutions to international partners. Angola stands out as a forward-thinking nation with a clear vision for modernising its national security architecture, which makes it an ideal partner in shaping the future of border control. As one of the most significant UAE-led initiatives of its kind, it highlights the strength of our defence industrial base and our role in supporting governments in building long-term, future-ready national security capabilities.”

The programme will enable long-term capability development through the delivery of cutting-edge command and control (C2) systems and mission-specific training to enhance situational awareness, operational readiness, and rapid response at critical border points. The project will stand as one of the most significant UAE-led security programmes internationally, demonstrating EDGE’s proven ability to deliver solutions that address complex national security priorities.

EDGE’s border security architecture seamlessly integrates AI-powered analytics, surveillance UAVs, secure communications, and big data management with traditional defence systems and layered physical security. Each solution is tailored to the specific operational demands, terrain complexities, and threat environments of the customer, delivering modular, interoperable systems that ensure enhanced situational awareness and rapid responsiveness across diverse geographies.

This agreement follows the EUR 1 billion deal under which Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), part of EDGE Group, has been contracted to build BR71 MKII corvettes for the Angolan Navy.