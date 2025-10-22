19th Al Dhafra Festival to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 19th edition of the Al Dhafra Festival will be launched by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as part of the Camel Mazayna Season in Abu Dhabi. The festival will run from 27th October 2025 until 22nd January 2026.

This year’s edition features camel mazayna competitions alongside 17 heritage contests, with more than 4,800 prizes valued at over AED94.4 million. The programme also includes a range of cultural activities and accompanying traditional markets.

The camel mazayna contests will span four stations and feature 355 rounds, with a total of 3,370 prizes valued at over AED88.7 million. These prizes will be distributed across the Majahim, Asayel, Asayel hybrids, and Wadh categories. The season opens with the Suweihan Mazayna from 27th October to 3rd November 2025. Next, the Razeen Mazayna will take place from 15-22 November, followed by the Madinat Zayed Mazayna from 13-20 December. The grand finale will be the Al Dhafra Festival Mazayna, held from 3rd-22nd January 2026.

The heritage competitions kick off in conjunction with the final Al Dhafra Festival with approximately 1,520 prizes valued at over AED5.6 million. These events include competitions for camel milking, falconry, falcon beauty, Arabian Saluki beauty and racing, Arabian horse racing, and the Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Beauty Competition. Additional contests will feature Naeem sheep beauty, dates and their packaging, shooting, cooking, sour milk, Ansif al-Qaoud (camel sitting), best traditional dress, and children’s competitions, along with Shilat Al Dhafra (heritage poetry chants) and a tea preparation contest. A variety of additional cultural and heritage activities will also be held at the Al Dhafra Heritage Market.

The festival aims to strengthen community cohesion in line with the principles of the UAE Year of the Community by fostering unity and social bonds within families and communities, preserving heritage, promoting intergenerational interaction, and instilling values of cooperation, belonging, and shared experiences through its activities. The event also sets out to sustain camel breeding and care, supporting enthusiasts of falconry, purebred Arabian horses, and heritage competitions, while promoting the preservation and ownership of these authentic breeds.

In addition, the festival is dedicated to unifying standards and intensifying efforts to ensure the success of the mazayna competitions, increase participation, preserve authentic camel breeds, and stimulate trade activity. It also seeks to boost the camel trade, contribute to the growth of domestic and Gulf tourism, and stimulate local economic activity. Ultimately, these efforts are designed to highlight the region and solidify Abu Dhabi's status as a premier destination for camel mazayna events.

The cultural and heritage festivals organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority are a testament to the emirate's commitment to preserving and promoting local and Arab heritage on a global scale. By highlighting Emirati values and traditions, and instilling principles of national identity in society, these initiatives effectively document traditional practices. This effort is a direct reflection of Abu Dhabi's broader strategy to safeguard and protect its cultural heritage.