FNC chairs panel discussion on enhancing role of parliaments in supporting decision-making in Geneva

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired a panel discussion about role of parliaments in providing their members with reliable information to support evidence-based decision-making.

The session was held during the meeting of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP), organised on the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The session was attended by Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

Dr. Al Nuaimi highlighted that the global parliamentary landscape is undergoing a profound transformation in both the performance of individual members and the priorities of legislative institutions. This shift, he explained, stems from the rapid developments affecting all sectors. Parliamentary discussions, he noted, are no longer confined to speeches and general opinions but are increasingly grounded in data, scientific analysis, and both quantitative and qualitative research, forming the backbone of oversight, legislative, and political decision-making.

He emphasised that accurate and up-to-date information has become the real driver of effective decision-making, ensuring that public policies remain aligned with the economic and social realities of societies.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added that parliamentary secretariats have evolved from merely providing administrative support for sessions and committees to becoming knowledge-based institutions equipped with systems for research, analysis, statistics, and documentation, all designed to supply members and parliaments with reliable information that enhances their legislative and oversight performance.

Dr. Al Nuaimi further noted that these knowledge and research systems operate through integrated mechanisms that involve gathering information from official sources, verifying its accuracy and credibility, and analysing it using rigorous scientific methodologies based on international best practices. The outcomes are then presented to members in the form of reports, summaries, and research papers, supporting evidence-based decision-making that aligns with governmental strategies and plans while contributing to informed participation in international parliamentary forums.