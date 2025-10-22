Saqr bin Saud inaugurates UAE’s first carbon capture plant

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Ceramics, today inaugurated Gulf Cryo’s new facility, the first of its kind in the UAE for carbon capture and utilisation (CCU), dedicated to producing high-purity carbon dioxide. Capturing CO₂ from RAK Ceramics, the facility represents a significant milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s sustainability journey and was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials.

The launch of the new facility comes as part of a strategic partnership between RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s largest ceramics manufacturers, and Gulf Cryo, a regional leader in industrial gases and decarbonisation solutions. The collaboration aims to develop innovative technologies to reduce emissions and enhance industrial efficiency, in line with the Ras Al Khaimah 2050 Integrated Sustainability Strategy and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 commitment.

Sheikh Saqr said that the project reflects the emirate’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, inspired by the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to build a diversified, innovation-driven economy rooted in the protection of natural resources.