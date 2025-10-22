FNC member elected Chair of Sustainable Development Committee at Inter-Parliamentary Union

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Standing Committee Bureau on Sustainable Development has elected Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division, as Chair of the Committee.

The election took place during the proceedings of the 151st IPU General Assembly, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The election of Mira Al Suwaidi to this prominent international position reflects the global recognition of the UAE’s leading role in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also underscores the active contribution of the UAE Parliamentary Division in supporting sustainable development issues and promoting international cooperation across regional and global forums.