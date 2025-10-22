Humaid bin Rashid reviews International Charity Organisation projects in Syria

AJMAN, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, reviewed the latest projects of the International Charity Organisation (ICO) in the Syrian Arab Republic during a meeting with an ICO delegation at the Ruler’s Court.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid praised the ICO's tireless efforts, commending its ambitious plans and initiatives in Syria and other parts of the world, which reflect the UAE’s enduring commitment to supporting friendly and brotherly nations.

"The humanitarian projects carried out by the Organisation embody the values of generosity and cooperation," the Ajman Ruler said. "They reflect the UAE's civilised and humanitarian role in supporting causes of compassion and solidarity regionally and internationally."

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Humaid was briefed on the details of the ICO’s projects, including target locations, implementation timelines, and quality assurance standards, emphasising the importance of ongoing coordination with relevant entities to ensure the success and sustainability of these initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid directed the philanthropic oganisation to intensify its efforts in the coming period and to continue launching new initiatives aimed at supporting affected communities, enhancing social and economic stability in targeted areas, and improving the living conditions of families in need.

He was also briefed on the ICO’s field visits to several Syrian governorates and its comprehensive set of humanitarian and charitable projects designed to meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable families.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.