Abu Dhabi Chamber drives sustainable growth in agri-food sector at ADIFE

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is participating in the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE). At its pavilion, the ADCCI is hosting a number of national small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the agriculture and food sectors.

This initiative aims to promote the SMEs' innovative products, enhance their presence in local and global markets, and provide opportunities for them to forge new partnerships with investors and buyers from within the UAE and abroad.

Within its pavilion, the Chamber will showcase companies that have adopted innovative business based on advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable food production practices.

Notable the most prominent exhibitors are: Gracia Farm, a leader in hydroponics and vertical farming; AlfaFa Agricultural, specialising in smart greenhouse systems and organic farming; ReFarm Global, which applies a circular economy model to convert organic waste into productive resources that reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable agriculture; and Watermelon, which offers integrated digital solutions connecting suppliers, distributors, and companies within a unified ecosystem to streamline food sector operations.

Shams Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the Chamber’s participation in the exhibition is a continuation of its efforts to empower national SMEs, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their products to a wide audience of local and international investors and stakeholders.

He noted that strengthening the participation of national companies in international exhibitions is a strategic step towards consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for sustainable agriculture and food industries.

The agricultural and food sectors in Abu Dhabi are witnessing rapid growth, establishing themselves as key drivers of non-oil economic development and as fundamental pillars in the emirate’s journey towards sustainable economic diversification.

According to data from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, the total value of trade in agricultural and food products accounted for approximately 3.2% of the emirate’s GDP in 2024, representing 6% of non-oil GDP.

This underscores the sector’s vital role in supporting the local economy. Abu Dhabi’s exports of agricultural and food products reached AED154 billion (US$42 billion) in the same year, including animal products, vegetables, fertilisers, and prepared foods, achieving an annual growth rate of 62% a testament to the sector’s robust performance and rising investment appeal.

The Chamber has also recorded a notable increase in membership among companies operating in the food and beverage sector over the past two years, reflecting the expanding investment base and growing investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business environment. The first half of 2025 saw a 42.2% rise in new memberships compared to the same period in 2024.

This growth highlights the dynamic and evolving landscape of agribusiness in the emirate, as Abu Dhabi redefines the future of agriculture through the adoption of advanced climate control systems and hydroponic technologies, boosting crop productivity up to 30 times that of traditional methods.

Estimates suggest that food production in the UAE is set to increase by up to 40% in the coming years, in parallel with accelerated growth in agri-tech, food manufacturing, and retail sectors, further strengthening the nation’s position as a global leader in food innovation, technology, and sustainability.