Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates WIC-SIF 2025

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); officially inaugurated the 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) during a ceremony held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The two-day international forum, held for the first time in conjunction with the World Investment Conference (WIC), marks a major milestone for Sharjah in shaping the global discussion around sustainable investment and economic development. Under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the gathering is set to convene more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries, and features 130 speakers across more than 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings.

Following the national anthem in the opening ceremony, H.H. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, delivered a keynote speech. “For ten years, this forum has reflected Sharjah’s philosophy rooted not in growth for its own sake but in growth that empowers society, strengthens institutions, and sustains future generations. History shows us that when governments invest in their own people, institutions, infrastructure, and foreign capital follows. In Sharjah, we took that principle seriously. Instead of relying on incentives, we built a robust ecosystem, strengthened institutions, improved infrastructure, and ensured regulatory predictability and agility.”

“Sharjah’s model is part of a larger national vision of the United Arab Emirates, a nation that offers a dynamic developmental and economic model defined by clarity of law, cultural vitality, secure infrastructure, and visionary leadership,” she added.

In his keynote address, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said: “This important gathering of the global investment promotion community comes as we confront rising uncertainty and fragmentation in the world economy, where new realities require new thinking from investors in both the public and private sectors. In 2024, the UAE ranked among the top ten for FDI attraction worldwide, attracting a record US$45.6 billion, representing 55.6% of total inflows into the Middle East. Sharjah’s non-oil economy accounted for over 98 percent of the emirate’s GDP, with FDI inflows reaching a record US$1.5 billion in the first half of 2025.”

“The UAE understands the needs of emerging economies and has established a blueprint for success, both at home and abroad. We recognise that attracting and deploying investment requires collaborative thinking, and at this forum, our discussions can establish a new direction for global investment, one that can unlock potential in every nation,” he added.

Dr. James Zhan, Chairman, Executive Board of WAIPA, said: “We meet at a moment of profound transformation, a world that is volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. But within volatility lies opportunity, within uncertainty lies strategy, within complexity lies capability, and within ambiguity lies clarity. Our task, as investment promoters and policymakers, is to turn this transformation into value, to direct capital where it creates sustainable growth, and to help shape an investment landscape ready for the future. Together, we can ensure that investment is not only a driver of profit, but a force for progress, for people, for the planet, and for prosperity.”

Ismail Ersahin, CEO and Executive Director of WAIPA, noted: “It is a true honour and privilege to open the World Investment Conference 2025 here in the inspiring and forward-looking emirate of Sharjah. You continue to show the world that the UAE is a hub for innovation, cooperation, and sustainable investment. This year, we are proud to bring together two powerful platforms, the World Investment Conference and the Sharjah Investment Forum, as twin events under one shared vision. Together, they unite global experience with regional leadership, create a space where ideas meet action, and where collaboration drives change.”

Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, said: “The global economy is being reshaped by three major forces — resilience, innovation, and policy transformation, and Sharjah and the UAE are perfectly placed for what lies ahead. Around the world, economies are rewiring through AI, life sciences, robotics, and quantum technologies to strengthen resilience and competitiveness. Building resilience now depends on strong geopolitical alliances, not just monetary ones. For instance, one of the top jobs in the US today is a geopolitical officer — a role that didn’t exist until a few years ago. Beyond America, countries are trying to de-risk themselves from the dollar system, which is leading to the emergence of fragmented systems. In this multipolar world, only a handful of countries can operate on different poles, neutrally and effectively. The UAE is one of them — uniquely positioned to remain insulated from global supply-chain volatility. The UAE knows it needs to work with AI, not be ahead of it in order to cultivate talent, government efficiency, and economic growth. In my opinion, there is not another country in the world that has the capability to diffuse AI with the kind of precision that the UAE does.”

The opening concluded with a ceremony led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi; and H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, during which the forum’s sponsors, partners, and exhibitors were honoured for their valuable contributions.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, which is showcasing key projects and investment initiatives from both UAE-based and international public and private entities, showcasing strategies to strengthen the investment environment and support economic growth across the region and internationally.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the agenda focuses on key shifts in geopolitics, climate, and technology, and how sustainable investment and green finance can reshape global economic priorities over the coming decade.

SIF-WIC 2025 continues over two days (22-23 October, 2025), engaging global leaders and experts in discussions on green investment, digital economy, global value chains, SME empowerment, and cross-border partnerships, reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a driver of sustainable economic development.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished global leaders and investors. Among the attendees were Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Office; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, in addition to officials, exhibitors and investors.