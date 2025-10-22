Globally renowned universities in Dubai champion AI, digital transformation education

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Internationally acclaimed universities and higher education institutions based at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, are offering specialised pathways to equip students with industry-ready artificial intelligence (AI) skills and prepare future talent to address the evolving needs of the global economy.

Universities across both districts are introducing AI programmes, modules, and co-curricular activities as 82% of Dubai’s students agree tech will impact their future in the coming decade, according to Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s Jobs of the Future report. These pathways offer opportunities for talent to align their academic specialisations with roles – including those in areas such as engineering, mathematics, science, and technology – that contribute towards achieving the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 strategy (E33).

“Today’s academic programmes must empower generations of learners that are increasingly more tech-savvy than ever before,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. “As the skillsets of emerging talent progressively become more innately digitised, global industry leaders at Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are ensuring we empower human ingenuity to coexist and thrive with AI. We will continue to grow our ecosystems in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Education 33 strategy (E33) and Dubai’s Universal Blueprint for AI, and invite talent to embrace future readiness by discovering the AI programmes and initiatives launched by universities at our districts.”

Universities within Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park are at the forefront of this transformation, rolling out innovative programmes and initiatives designed to bridge this skills gap and foster career-readiness.

The universities offer specialised programmes, including the Bachelor of Computer Science from Amity University Dubai, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, in addition to Middlesex University Dubai's programmes in Data Analytics, Smart Marketing, and Global Business Management. Furthermore, the University of Birmingham Dubai announced the launch of the emirate's first PhD degree in Artificial Intelligence.

In the same context, the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) is integrating AI into its educational curricula through research projects such as ChatEV, while Abu Dhabi University (ADU) uses AI-supported assessment techniques to guide students toward the most suitable programmes for them. Curtin University Dubai provides new programmes in AI and Cybersecurity, and the University of Manchester Dubai focuses on integrating AI into its executive programs through a specialisation in Data and AI for Leaders.

These initiatives embody the leading role of higher education institutions in Dubai in building a generation of innovative competencies capable of leading the knowledge economy and shaping the future.