FNC explores cooperation with parliaments of Senegal, Netherlands, Belarus, Cyprus, Sweden, Mercosur

GENEVA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met with parliamentary delegations from the Republic of Senegal, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Cyprus, the Kingdom of Sweden, and the Parliament of Mercosur, on the sidelines of the 151st IPU General Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During a series of separate meetings, he met with Malick Ndiaye, President of the National Assembly of Senegal; Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Permanent Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus; Averof Neophytou, Head of the Cypriot delegation of the House to the IPU; F. Belhirch, Member of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security in the Dutch Parliament; Margareta Cederfelt, Head of the Swedish Parliamentary Delegation; and Juan José, Head of the Mercosur parliamentary delegation.

The discussions focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the respective parliaments, emphasising the importance of coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest. The UAE Parliamentary Division reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an active and constructive presence in international parliamentary forums through dialogue, coordination, and the exchange of expertise and legislative best practices.

Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the vital role of parliamentary institutions in strengthening relations and partnerships among nations, fostering peace and stability, and promoting shared prosperity and sustainable development for a more secure and flourishing future for all peoples.