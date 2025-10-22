Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives President of Botswana, discusses areas of cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Duma Gideon Boko, President of Botswana, and his accompanying delegation at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the President of Botswana and discussed with him ways to enhance bilateral relations, commending the mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields of joint interest in support of shared development goals.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and Botswana, and explored promising partnership opportunities across diverse economic sectors aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and advancing both sides’ efforts toward achieving sustainable development and shared prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr emphasised that the emirate’s openness to establishing effective partnerships is guided by a strategic vision focused on knowledge and expertise exchange and on promoting international cooperation as a means to drive human progress and growth.

President of Botswana expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality. He emphasised his country’s keenness to build fruitful partnerships with the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in areas of mutual interest, praising the emirate’s economic and urban development, which reflects its ambitious and forward-looking vision.

The meeting was attended by Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, and Non-resident Ambassador to Botswana, along with a number of senior officials from both sides.