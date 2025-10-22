Department of Energy: Abu Dhabi leads innovation, sustainability in global energy sector

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, has said that World Energy Day is a landmark event that reaffirms the importance of energy, water and technology conservation while preserving the environment through the promotion of sustainable practices.

In a statement marking the day, he said, “Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of shaping a new era of innovation and sustainability - where progress is powered responsibly. By encouraging communities, business and industry to ‘Be the Change’ we are taking a holistic approach to sustainable energy.”

He added, “Our vision is to create a future where secure, affordable, reliable, and clean energy drives our growth while reinforcing our resilience and leadership on the world stage. Through the Abu Dhabi 2050 Energy and Water Sector Strategy, we are building an integrated ecosystem that places people, prosperity, and the planet at the centre of our decisions.”

Al Jarwan further stated, “From unlocking the potential of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, to embedding circularity and efficiency across sectors, we are reimagining the role of energy as a catalyst for opportunity. Abu Dhabi’s ambition is to become a leading enabler and adopter of digital, AI and technologies in the sector, transforming the way we generate and consume energy to deliver smarter, more sustainable outcomes for our people and the planet.”

He concluded, “Guided by the UAE Energy Strategy and the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, we are optimising resources, reducing consumption, and driving the net zero innovation that will shape the future of the sector. From Abu Dhabi, the Capital of Energy, we are powering, a global shift toward a smarter, cleaner, and more secure energy future, inspiring policymakers and people alike to take action for a more sustainable world.”