Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Global Food Week 2025

ABU DHABI,22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended Global Food Week 2025, underway until 23 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. toured the pavilions of local and international exhibiting entities, reviewed the latest F&B products and innovative agriculture technologies and services on show, and highlighted continued efforts in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to enhance the respective sectors while elevating food security on regional and global levels.

Further, H.H. commended organisers for delivering a comprehensive programme of events that includes Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, Agriculture Technology Forum, and Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition.



