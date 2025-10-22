UAE showcases labour market achievements, vision at Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in Qatar

DOHA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), participated in the sixth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in the Qatari capital, Doha, under the theme ‘Local Experiences, Global Achievements: Success Stories in the Islamic World’.

The conference brought together Labour Ministers from OIC member states and representatives from relevant regional and international organisations, along with a number of experts, academics, and civil society representatives.

Heading the Ministry’s delegation to the conference, Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, MoHRE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, said: “The UAE government considers the objectives set by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for areas related to the labour market as a top priority and fundamental pillars for sustainable development, particularly in the areas of labour, employment, and social security.

They support efforts aimed at building a better life, enhancing the impact of productive labour, and providing social protection for the populations of all OIC member countries.”

In his speech to the conference, Al Nuaimi shed light on the UAE’s pioneering experience in building a competitive labour market attractive to global talents, as well as its efforts to develop its legislation and enhance the participation of women and youth. Moreover, he highlighted the country’s comprehensive social protection system, underscoring its leading position on various human development and global competitiveness indicators, guided by a forward-thinking vision that strives to shape the future economy and embrace digital transformation.

The sixth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation addressed pivotal issues and current challenges in labour markets across Islamic countries, most notably with regards to enhancing employment, expanding social protection networks, promoting skills and capacity building, and keeping pace with digital transformation to achieve sustainable development goals and empower all segments of society.