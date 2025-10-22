UAE elected member of OIC Water Council

JEDDAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the fifth session of the Islamic Conference of Ministers Responsible for Water, held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The UAE delegation was headed by Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector.

During the conference, the UAE was elected as a member of the Water Council of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is responsible for promoting the implementation of the OIC’s vision in the field of water and encouraging technical, research, and scientific cooperation among member states.

In his speech, Ahmed Al Kaabi affirmed the UAE’s support for the OIC’s efforts in addressing challenges in the water sector, particularly water scarcity, and in achieving the sixth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6), which focuses on ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts in achieving integrated water resources management, developing water-related policies, the Water Security Strategy, and other interrelated sectoral strategies such as those for energy, food, environment, and climate neutrality.

Furthermore, he referred to the UAE’s global initiatives to address water scarcity, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, as well as the ongoing preparations for the UAE’s hosting of the United Nations Water Conference in 2026.

The OIC Water Council's vision focuses on working together for a water-secure future for all the OIC Member States, while its

mission is to build confidence and expcreating institutional and financial mechanisms and demonstrate success for future consideration of greater cooperation, potentially for water security across the OIC. Its goal is to develop a framework for water

cooperation and enhance alliances between governments, research and educational institutions, the private sector and civil society groups.