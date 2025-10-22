Dragon Oil marks 25 years of success, partnership in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, TURKMENISTAN, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Dragon Oil, a leading international energy company, celebrated a significant milestone—its Silver Jubilee of operations in Turkmenistan—with a prestigious ceremony at the Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat. The event highlighted a quarter-century of successful investment, operational excellence, and a deep, strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Attending the event were Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Emirates National Oil Group (ENOC) and Dragon Oil, and Dragon Oil Board Members, Ahmed Al Muhairbi, Qusai Al Shared, Ahmed Sharaf, and Abdulkarim Al Mazmi, CEO.

The celebration was attended by Guvanch Agajanov, Minister of State, Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmennebit”; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan; ambassadors from more than 20 countries, government officials, energy sector leaders, and key partners in the journey of shared achievements and the prosperous future of ongoing cooperation.

The ceremony commenced with a specially commissioned corporate video presentation showcased the company’s international journey and its pivotal work in the Cheleken contract area, paying tribute to the people and the partnership that have been central to its success.

On this occasion, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of Turkmenistan, saying: “For 25 years, Dragon Oil has been more than just an investor; we have been a committed partner in the development of Turkmenistan’s energy sector. Our success is a direct result of the unlimited support we have received from the wise leadership of the UAE and our sister nation, Turkmenistan.

Our investments include the human resources represented by Turkmen employees, who represent 93% of the Dragon Oil team in Turkmenistan. We have invested more than $11 billion during the past period. These efforts embody our ongoing commitment to achieving sustainability, development, and prosperity for Turkmenistan. This occasion is not just a reflection on our past achievements; it is a launching pad for the next chapter of growth and cooperation.”

Guvanch Agajanov, said: “ Over the past years, Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd. has established itself as one of the most reliable and responsible foreign partners in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan. Since commencing its operations in 2000, the company has made a huge contribution to the development and effective exploration of fields in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. The cooperation with Dragon Oil has become an example of a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership based on professionalism, innovation, and respect for the interests of Turkmenistan.”

His Excellency Ahmed Al Hai Al Hamli said: “Energy remains at the heart of our cooperation. Over the past 25 years, Dragon Oil has played a vital role in the development of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. Its contributions have enhanced energy security and supported regional economic growth.

The achievements of Dragon Oil embody the UAE’s core values — reliability, safety, and sustainability. As we celebrate Dragon Oil’s 25-year journey, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to its leadership, engineers, and dedicated staff. Your hard work has strengthened the UAE–Turkmenistan partnership and built lasting bridges between our two nations.”

In his opening address, Abdulkarim Al Mazmi, Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Oil, said: “Over the past 25 years, our partnership has achieved remarkable growth — in production, investment, development, and community well-being. Together, we have built a trusted partnership, guided by our shared pursuit of excellence.

Today, we have more than 90 colleagues in Ashgabat and Hazar who stand as proud ambassadors of this partnership, each marking 25 years of dedicated service with Dragon Oil. Special recognition is extended to each of them for their continuous commitment and responsibility”.

