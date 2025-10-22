Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with Wusoom to advance investment in protein fermentation projects

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Wusoom Holding, a next-generation investment holding company, have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding to develop protein fermentation projects in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward in diversifying the emirate’s economy while advancing global food security through cutting-edge sustainable technology.

Announced during Global Food Week 2025, the partnership will focus on supporting the establishment of industrial-scale protein fermentation capabilities to produce novel foods and alternative proteins. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi will leverage advanced biotechnology and fermentation science to create high-quality protein products that meet growing global demand for sustainable food solutions.

This collaboration represents a cornerstone initiative within Abu Dhabi's AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, established to position the Emirate as a global leader and launchpad for food and water innovation. AGWA aims to contribute AED 90 billion in incremental GDP to Abu Dhabi's economy, create more than 60,000 new jobs and attract AED 128 billion in investments by 2045.

Commercial partnerships for product distribution will be explored across countries within the UAE’s network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), in addition to China and markets across the GCC, Africa and Europe. Through Wusoom’s portfolio, innovative companies and strategic partners will be introduced to Abu Dhabi's growth ecosystem, creating networking effects and enabling additional high-value investments to the emirate.

Substantial direct benefits for Abu Dhabi's economy will flow from this partnership through foreign direct investment inflows, high-quality jobs across research, production and development as well as enhanced GDP contribution through advanced manufacturing sectors, positioning Abu Dhabi as the region's hub for alternative protein production.