5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum to take place in December

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum will take place from 12-23 December 2025 at Al Bahya Square, Abu Dhabi.

Preparations are underway by the Family Development Foundation and the H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme.

The forum, to be held under the theme The Family: Home and Stability, reflects the foundation’s commitment to promoting family and community cohesion and enhancing the quality of life for all family members through specialised programmes, interactive workshops, and a variety of activities that combine education and entertainment, meeting the aspirations of future generations for a more prosperous tomorrow.

The 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum, organised by the H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program, will see wide participation from strategic partners and national institutions, along with families from across the emirates. The forum will feature discussion sessions, interactive workshops, and community, cultural, and heritage stations, alongside dedicated spaces showcasing government services for families and society. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the services and initiatives of the Family Development Foundation aimed at senior citizens, designed to enhance their quality of life.

The forum’s activities also contribute to strengthening national identity and fostering intergenerational bonds, reflecting the vision and mission of both the foundation and the program in promoting family stability and social cohesion.

Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, said: "The 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in reinforcing the family’s position as the cornerstone of society.

“The forum provides an inclusive platform for all family members and an open space for dialogue, interaction, and innovation, through specialised programmes that strengthen family cohesion, meet the needs of future generations, and support sustainable community development."

She added that the fifth edition of the forum marks a culmination of the foundation’s achievements in family empowerment and cohesion, noting that this year’s programs and activities are more comprehensive and interactive, blending knowledge with entertainment. Families will have a unique opportunity to connect, exchange experiences, and participate in community engagement, reinforcing the role of the Emirati family as an inspiring model for the future and building a conscious, innovative generation.

Awsha Salem Al Suwaidi, Project Director of the H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program, and member and rapporteur, said: “The directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Umm Al Emarat, focus on making the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum an interactive space that primarily empowers Emirati families, strengthens their cohesion, and enhances their quality of life through innovative programmes that encourage intergenerational dialogue and uphold the community’s authentic values.”

Al Suwaidi invited all members of society to look forward to this important family event in Abu Dhabi and to explore its diverse main activities and accompanying programmes, including educational discussion sessions, interactive workshops, recreational and educational activities, as well as heritage, cultural, and community pavilions that reflect the nation’s authentic identity and foster intergenerational bonds.

The Family Development Foundation continues its dedicated efforts to support family stability and enhance the quality of life for families and senior citizens through specialised programmes, innovative initiatives, and various forums that empower all members of society to participate actively.

Meanwhile, the H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme continues its mission to support creative talents, innovators, and artists by providing inspiring platforms to showcase their work and strengthen their community presence. The programme annually hosts these talents during the Abu Dhabi Family Forum, recognising their contributions to cultural and social development in the UAE.