CISM 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi, highlighting role of science, mental resilience in building soldier of future

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The CISM International Scientific Symposium 2025, organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, concluded today in Abu Dhabi following three days of scientific discussions, research presentations, and international collaboration under the theme: “Physical Readiness and Resilience in the Armed Forces: Challenges and Foreseeing the Future.”

The closing ceremony was attended by Lt General (Staff) Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Khalifa Rashid Al Hameli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence, Major General Obaid Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the CISM 2025, Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Major General Rashid Al Dosari, CISM Vice President for Asia; Brigadier General S. Ayoob Al Falasi, UAE Chief of Delegation to CISM, and Navy Captain Roberto Recchia, CISM Secretary General, along with members of the CISM Board of Directors, participating delegations, and speakers.

Held for the first time in the Middle East, the symposium reaffirmed the UAE’s role in advancing defence knowledge, military sports science, and international cooperation. It brought together over 130 participants and 43 speakers from 35 countries, representing a high level of scientific diversity and expertise across the latest developments in military training, human performance, and operational readiness, through a comprehensive programme of keynote lectures, sessions, and workshops.

Major General Obaid Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of CISM 2025, said: “The symposium embodied the vision of the UAE’s leadership in combining knowledge, collaboration, and innovation to enhance the future of military readiness. Hosting this major international event reflected the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing scientific research, promoting meaningful dialogue, and building global partnerships through sport and science.”

He added that the symposium’s success reinforced the UAE’s leadership in hosting international defence and scientific events, demonstrating the nation’s ability to integrate sports science, health innovation, and applied research to enhance the readiness, safety, and well-being of armed forces personnel worldwide.

By concluding in Abu Dhabi, a city that continues to build bridges between science, security, and diplomacy, the symposium leaves behind a sustainable legacy of collaboration, reaffirming the UAE’s global leadership in shaping the future of military readiness and peace through sport.

Brigadier General S. Ayoob Al Falasi, UAE Chief of Delegation to CISM, emphasized that hosting this event under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents an important milestone in scientific and defence collaboration.

He stated: “The symposium was rich in ideas and dialogue, marking a key step toward strengthening academic and military cooperation among CISM member states. It also advances joint efforts to realize future visions for military sports activities, in line with the UAE’s mission to lead in peace, innovation, and excellence.”

Al Falasi added: “This event is a source of pride for the UAE. It reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the nation’s global standing in this field — not only through scientific achievements but also through the exchange of expertise and knowledge that helps develop modern methodologies to enhance the efficiency and readiness of our armed forces. The scientific papers and discussions presented throughout the symposium reflect a shared commitment to improving both military and athletic performance and adopting best practices that enhance soldiers’ capabilities and long-term resilience.”

He concluded by thanking CISM leadership, the Ministry of Defence organizing committees and teams, and all participating researchers and delegations, commending their valuable contributions in advancing global military sports thought and embodying the CISM principle of “Friendship Through Sport.”.

Lt General (Staff) Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, presented recognition awards to the symposium’s key partners and sponsors in appreciation of their contributions to the event’s success.

Honourees included EDGE Group, Tawazun Council, Etihad Airways, Khalifa University, Palms Sports, and the UAE Archery Federation, in addition to Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of CISM.

The symposium also presented the “Commander Raoul Mollet Award for Sports Sciences” from the CISM Academy to Assoc. Prof. Arto Gråstén, Sport Pedagogy, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to research in military sports and fitness sciences. The award was presented by Navy Captain Roberto Recchia, CISM Secretary General, and is considered one of the most prestigious academic awards in military sports, celebrating excellence in research that strengthens collaboration between military and academic institutions worldwide.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Brigadier General Ayoob Al Falasi, UAE Chief of Delegation to CISM, officially handed over the CISM flag to Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of CISM, marking the successful conclusion of the UAE’s hosting of the 2025 symposium.

Colonel Gomes then passed the flag to Major General Pilot Paulo de Melo, Head of the Brazilian Delegation, as Brazil prepares to host the next CISM International Symposium in two years.

CISM leadership, senior officials, and participating delegations praised the UAE’s exceptional organization, precision, and professionalism in hosting the symposium, acknowledging its success in providing an ideal environment for dialogue and knowledge exchange among member states.

They emphasised that the event reflects the UAE’s global leadership in hosting major international gatherings and strengthening military and humanitarian cooperation around the world.

The three-day symposium produced several key outcomes and recommendations, including: enhancing cooperation among CISM member states in human performance and resilience research, strengthening exchange between civilian universities and military research institutions to foster new collaborative opportunities, highlighting the UAE’s role as a regional hub for scientific and defence innovation.

The CISM has also discussed, proposing new frameworks to integrate artificial intelligence, biosensors, and psychological conditioning into modern military readiness programmes and Reinforcing CISM’s mission of “Friendship Through Sport” by uniting scientists, officers, and researchers under a shared commitment to peace, collaboration, and scientific progress.

The final day’s sessions began with a keynote by Lt General (Prof.) Evgeny Kryukov, President of the Military Medical Academy, Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, titled “Sports-Specific Injuries and Rehabilitation Procedures.”

He reviewed advanced diagnostic and recovery protocols used across military medical institutions to ensure long-term readiness and recovery.

The concluding keynote was delivered by Prof. Runner Marson from the University of São Paulo, Brazil, titled “Biosensors and Artificial Intelligence in Military Readiness.”

His presentation explored the future of human performance monitoring through intelligent analytics and digital health systems.

The final day of the symposium began with a keynote lecture delivered by Lt General (Prof.) Evgeny Kryukov, President of the Military Medical Academy at the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. His address focused on sports-specific injuries and rehabilitation procedures, presenting the latest diagnostic and recovery protocols adopted by military medical institutions to ensure long-term readiness and recovery.

The keynote sessions concluded with a lecture by Prof. Runner Marson from the University of São Paulo, titled “Biosensors and Artificial Intelligence in Military Readiness.” His presentation shed light on the future of human performance monitoring through intelligent analytics and digital health systems.

The subsequent scientific sessions featured advanced presentations exploring the multidimensional framework of readiness, covering aspects ranging from physical rehabilitation to mental health.

Researchers from Russian universities presented studies on adaptive physical education and training in cold environments, while Farah Al Zaabi, Researcher at the UAE Armed Forces, delivered a study on chronic pain prevention to enhance long-term military readiness. Thuraya Balhaj from the UAE Armed Forces presented research on the impact of psychological readiness on operational performance, while researchers from Romania, the United Kingdom, and Australia discussed mental resilience, reflective practices, and mindfulness in enhancing military performance.

Researchers from the UAE and Finland presented studies on motivation models and behavioural change among youth preparing for military service, while Salem Al Kaabi from the UAE Ministry of Defence presented a paper titled “Physical Readiness and Resilience in the Armed Forces: Foreseeing Future Challenges,” which encapsulated the symposium’s forward-looking vision of building the soldier of the future.

In the Physiological Readiness and Technology segment, Dr. Hesham Aref Al Sayed from the United Arab Emirates presented a systematic review on tactical readiness in elite units, highlighting modern assessment methods of physical and tactical capabilities. Researchers from the Brazilian Air Force showcased studies on the use of wearable technologies to monitor hydration, regulate body temperature, and improve physical performance in hot environments.

The sessions concluded by reaffirming the multidisciplinary nature of the symposium, which successfully integrated medicine, physiology, psychology, and technology as core pillars in advancing future military capabilities.