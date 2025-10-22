Police Chiefs Council reviews key security, organisational issues

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Police Chiefs Council at the Ministry of Interior, presided over the Council’s seventh meeting of 2025, held remotely today with the participation of police chiefs, senior officers, and officials from the Ministry.

The Council discussed several significant items on its agenda, foremost among them the Social Risk Assessment Form for At-Risk Juveniles. The initiative aims to examine the social conditions of minors vulnerable to delinquency, analyse contributing factors that may lead to behavioral deviation, and identify appropriate preventive measures.

The session also reviewed the mid-year results of the Standing Committee on Weapons and Explosives, highlighting key challenges encountered in field police operations within this domain. The Council examined proposed solutions and practical measures to enhance operational performance and raise procedural efficiency across the country.

In addition, the Council discussed a proposal to designate safe and dedicated routes for delivery motorcycles under the initiative titled The Safe Path. The program seeks to heighten road safety awareness among riders and operating companies, reduce traffic accidents and injuries, and support the Ministry of Interior’s vision to make roads safer and improve overall quality of life in the community.

Members were also briefed on the We the UAE performance indicators for the third quarter of 2025, covering key security and traffic statistics such as accident and fatality rates, the response rate to critical security incidents which achieved 100% within ten minutes and the number of major crimes per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Council wrapped up its discussions by addressing several additional agenda items and adopting the necessary resolutions and recommendations to further strengthen institutional performance and align with the Ministry’s strategic objectives.