Sharjah hosts WAIPA’s General Assembly

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) successfully concluded its General Assembly and Steering Committee Elections yesterday, October 21, in Sharjah. The high-level gathering was held ahead of the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC 2025) held in conjunction with the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) which commenced today at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

As WAIPA’s highest decision-making body, the General Assembly brought together member agencies from across the globe to shape the strategic direction of the organisation. The assembly saw the election of a new Steering Committee for the 2025-2027 term, a body essential for guiding WAIPA’s priorities and global outreach, and voted on key amendments to the WAIPA Statutes.

The newly elected leadership, representing the global diversity of WAIPA’s membership, will steer the organisation for the next two years. The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) was elected to the Presidency, represented by Mohammed Yousef Mulla Yaqoub, Acting Director General at KDIPA. The two Vice-Presidencies were secured by the Center for Exports and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), and Invest Korea.

The elections featured several competitive regional races. For the Sub-Saharan Africa directorship, the (Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC)was elected. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) directorship was secured by the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency. The South Asia directorship went to the Board of Investment Pakistan, while Invest Fiji was elected for Oceania. In Europe, the directorship was secured by Enterprise Greece, and Invest Cyprus was elected for Eastern Europe. While, the Central America and the Caribbean directorship was secured by CNI Honduras.

Reflecting on the successful assembly, Ismail Ersahin, CEO and Executive Director of WAIPA, stated, “Hosting our global membership in Sharjah has provided a truly unique backdrop for setting our strategic course for the years ahead. The synergy between our leadership elections, WIC 2025, and the concurrent Sharjah Investment Forum has created an unparalleled platform for action, firmly positioning WAIPA at the heart of the global dialogue on sustainable and transformative investment.”

The discussions and leadership mandates reaffirmed at the General Assembly will directly be echoed through the agenda of the WAIPA World Investment Conference 2025, which runs concurrently with the Sharjah Investment Forum.

Organised by Invest in Sharjah in partnership with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF x WIC 2025 is set to be its most impactful edition yet; and will unite more than 130 international speakers for over 160 specialised sessions and activities focusing on global reach, sustainable FDI, the future of digital economies, and empowering IPAs through innovation.





