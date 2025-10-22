UAE Chess Federation opens new school centres for chess

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Chess Federation has announced the opening of new school centres for teaching chess across all Emirates as part of its strategy to promote the game and expand its player base.

In a statement issued today, the Federation confirmed that the strong turnout from students in both public and private schools across the UAE for the training programs designed by instructors reflects a genuine enthusiasm to benefit from the initiative and its tangible impact on enhancing students’ skills and mental abilities.

The Federation explained that the phased implementation of the plan included several stages, most notably the qualification of more than 500 male and female teachers across the country to help students learn the game, the provision of chess equipment and designated tables, followed by coordination with a wide range of schools and official entities.

It revealed that the great enthusiasm of more than 8,000 male and female students for the programme, along with the interest shown by schools, educational districts, and clubs in supporting and cooperating in its implementation, demonstrates a growing commitment to achieving its objectives — supported and guided by the Ministry of Sports and relevant authorities. Additionally, training courses are being held to help chess instructors earn international titles.

The Federation also noted that the activities will continue every Saturday and Sunday in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, educational authorities, and both public and private schools, leading up to student competitions in the near future and the application of the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) Education Commission curriculum in training.