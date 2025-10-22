UAE's ne’ma drives national action on food waste reduction at Global Food Week

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – ne’ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative - marked Global Food Week, held from 21 to 23 October 2025, by advancing a series of national partnerships and strategic dialogues to accelerate the UAE’s progress toward halving food loss and waste by 2030.

To advance this mission, ne’ma signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the UAE Food Cluster and Al Ain Farms Group. These agreements deepen public–private collaboration through data sharing, awareness, food rescue, and food loss and waste prevention initiatives that drive national progress toward becoming a nation where no food is wasted.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, and ne’ma National Steering Committee Deputy, said: “These partnerships mark another step forward in the UAE’s collective journey toward halving food loss and waste by 2030, anchored by the UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study. By strengthening data collaboration and engaging the private sector, both agreements reflect ne’ma’s national approach, bringing together government, business, and community actors to advance food waste reduction targets through awareness, innovation, and food rescue.

Together with partners such as the UAE Food Cluster and Al Ain Farms Group, we are translating commitment into measurable action and shaping a more sustainable and resilient food system for the future.”

The MoU with the UAE Food Cluster, an initiative under the Ministry of Economy, will deepen data collaboration, strengthen engagement among national stakeholders, and activate food loss and waste reduction targets across multiple programs. Through this partnership, Cluster members will play a key role in advancing the ne’ma-led Food Rescue Program, driving collective progress toward the UAE’s national food loss and waste reduction targets and contributing to the enabling environment envisioned under the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman, UAE Food Cluster, said: “The UAE Food Cluster was established to strengthen collaboration across our food ecosystem and advance the country’s leadership in sustainable production and trade. This partnership with ne’ma supports that mission by turning national data into actionable insights that empower our members to innovate and reduce waste. It is an important step in translating policy into measurable results and positioning the UAE as a global model for circular and resilient food systems.”

Under the MoU, Al Ain Farms Group will contribute data from its operations to the ongoing UAE Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study, supporting the development of national benchmarks and best practices. The collaboration marks the first step in a broader partnership that extends to food-rescue initiatives, public awareness efforts, and the co-creation of effective solutions that advance food loss and waste reduction across the value chain.

Hassan Safi, Group CEO, Al Ain Farms Group, said: “At Al Ain Farms Group, sustainability guides every stage of our food value chain, from production to processing and distribution. Our partnership with ne’ma builds on this foundation, reflecting a shared commitment to operational excellence and national responsibility. By sharing operational data, supporting food rescue initiatives, and raising awareness around responsible consumption, we aim to help shape the UAE’s national food waste baseline and foster a broader cultural shift toward sustainability in homes and businesses. This collaboration marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to building a healthier, more resilient food system.”

ne’ma led an interactive farmer-focused workshop at the Farmers Majlis during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), titled “From Farm to Treasure: Turning Losses into Value.” The session brings together UAE farmers to explore practical ways to identify, measure, and manage food loss at the pre-harvest stage. It emphasizes how data and measurement can help set reduction targets and track progress effectively while showcasing innovative UAE-based solutions that transform agricultural by-products into valuable resources.

Throughout Global Food Week, ne’ma joined multiple sessions and activations to spotlight the UAE’s national efforts to reduce food loss and waste. These included interactive discussions on sustainable production, innovation, and community engagement, highlighting how behavioral change, data, and cross-sector collaboration can accelerate measurable impact. ne’ma’s participation underscored the importance of aligning global conversations with national priorities to ensure progress toward the UAE’s 2030 reduction targets and the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

This year’s Global Food Week coincides with World Food Day, observed globally on 16 October, under the 2025 theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”

