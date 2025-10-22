China’s TRUNK joins UAE’s NextGen FDI Initiative to advance regional autonomous freight solutions

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Foreign Trade has announced that TRUNK, a leading Chinese technology company specialized in autonomous driving and AI freight networks, has joined the UAE’s NextGen FDI initiative. The partnership will see Beijing-based TRUNK establish its regional headquarters in the UAE and expand the delivery of its cutting-edge logistics solutions across the Middle East and Africa.

As a high potential SME in the tech sector, TRUNK is recognized as a “Little Giant” enterprise by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Its UAE facility, which it plans to launch in 2026, will encompass sales, operations, maintenance and the manufacture of autonomous truck systems. TRUNK aims to deliver 2,000 smart trucks and their supporting systems to regional customers over the next five years.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, stated, “TRUNK’s expansion into the UAE through the NextGen FDI initiative underscores the confidence in our thriving, business-friendly environment, which continues to attract innovative-driven, advanced technology companies from across the world. Their pioneering work in autonomous driving will further enhance our state-of-the-art logistics sector and position the UAE as a leader in smart transportation and advanced manufacturing. We are excited to welcome TRUNK to the UAE and look forward to supporting their journey as they contribute to the development of our knowledge economy.”

TRUNK's CEO, Professor Zhang Tianlei, expressed enthusiasm about the UAE venture, stating, “The UAE’s strategic location and supportive business environment make it an ideal hub for our operations in the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to collaborating with UAE partners to advance the region’s logistics sector with our green and intelligent freight solutions.”

TRUNK’s autonomous driving solutions for the heavy truck logistics sector serve clients in the port, mining, and logistics industries. As part of its operations, TRUNK anticipates creating 100 to 150 jobs in the UAE over the next three years, focusing on business development, delivery and operations, and research and development.

The NextGen FDI initiative was launched in 2022 and is a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to attract advanced technology companies from various sectors to the country, helping to solidify its position as a global hub for innovation, and accelerate the diversification of the national economy. TRUNK’s addition to NextGen FDI will further enhance the UAE’s reputation as a global leader in logistics, AI, and robotics.

