Inaugural Aviation Safety Transformation Summit explores future of emerging technologies

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) today launched of first edition of the Aviation Safety Transformation Summit 2025 with the participation of an elite assembly of leaders and prominent experts from esteemed international bodies.

The platform will serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue on aviation safety standards, bringing together leading aviation executives, regulators, airline representatives and technology innovators to explore the future of aviation safety and strengthen the sector’s readiness for upcoming transformations.

Ahmed Salim Saabri. Director of Aviation and Airports Safety at DCAA, said that the two-day event, hosted by Dubai and the first of its kind, underscores the emirate's keenness to strengthen its position as a global centre for innovation in the aviation sector. He pointed out that the number of drone operations in Dubai has exceeded 7,200 aircraft, while the number of registered commercial aircraft companies has exceeded 380 companies, with more than 1,200 aircraft registered for commercial purposes and another 1,200 for non-commercial purposes.

He added that artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword, requiring its responsible use and thorough verification before integrating it into aviation systems. He emphasised that the Authority is working to employ modern technologies to enhance safety and mitigate potential risks.

He said that the summit will serve as a strategic platform to showcase valuable insights and experiences shared by leading international experts, while establishing comprehensive frameworks to shape future policies.

The two-day summit will feature certified training sessions, keynote addresses, interactive workshops and the launch of pioneering initiatives in aviation safety.

Discussions will focus on key themes, including strategic safety governance, risk intelligence management and operational resilience, digital safety and emerging aviation technologies, and timely gathering amid unprecedented global growth.