Dubai Police, UNITAR deliver human rights course, strengthen international partnership

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police has teamed up with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to deliver a specialised Human Rights training course aimed at boosting knowledge and skills across the force. The course focused on weaving human rights principles into everyday police work — helping officers better serve the community with professionalism, fairness, and respect.

Organised by Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights, together with UNITAR’s Division for Multilateral Diplomacy, the three-day course brought together 40 participants from different departments and stations to explore international human rights standards and how they apply to policing.

The opening session was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Shaer, Director of the Human Rights Department; Brigadier Dr Jasim Muhammad Abdullah, Deputy Director of Training; Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department; and Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department. Also present were, Dr Rabih El-Haddad, Director of Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, and international experts Dr Sabrina Wolman, Dr Elodie Tranchet, and Dr Michael Tabal, who led several sessions.

In his welcome speech, Brigadier Al Shaer highlighted that this collaboration reflects Dubai Police’s deep commitment to upholding human rights, in line with the UAE’s national vision. “Our goal is to ensure every officer is equipped with the best global practices, so we can build stronger community trust and deliver security services that respect dignity and justice,” he said.

The course also supports Dubai Police’s wider strategy of preventing misconduct, embedding a culture of respect, and continuing to evolve as a leading force in rights-based policing.

Throughout the course, officers explored:

• The international human rights system and the UAE’s global commitments

• How to apply human rights standards in day-to-day police work

• Understanding and protecting vulnerable groups

• Analysing real-life scenarios and using a human-rights-based approach in law enforcement

• Engaging with human rights institutions and accountability frameworks

Interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on exercises gave participants practical tools to apply what they learned.

On the sidelines of the course, Dubai Police and UNITAR signed a formal partnership agreement to take their collaboration further.

The agreement paves the way for broader cooperation in training, capacity building, child protection, governance, and proactive policing — with both sides committing to forming joint working groups and sharing expertise in key areas.

