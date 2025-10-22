Dubai Knowledge Fund Establishment signs MoU with Dubai Basketball to provide AED1.95 mn in financial support for ‘Dubai Schools’ project

DUBAI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai Basketball to provide AED1.95 million in financial support for the ‘Dubai Schools’ project.

The partnership aligns with Dubai’s vision of inclusive, sustainable education, supports the Education 33 strategy and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and reflects a strong commitment to nurturing future generations.

The funding will help expand access to quality learning, support deserving students, and accelerate development under these strategies.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund, welcomed the partnership, calling it a practical step toward building a comprehensive educational environment.

Dubai Basketball President Guido Fienga called it the club’s first step in supporting school education, adding that investing in future generations is key to strengthening society.

'Dubai Schools' is one of KFE’s flagship initiatives, offering a curriculum that integrates modern teaching methodologies with Emirati values.

The project continues to flourish, with the Nad Al Sheba campus expansion scheduled for completion by 2026.

The expansion features state-of-the-art educational and sports facilities designed to meet the needs of students and reflects global best practices in education.