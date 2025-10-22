Invest in Sharjah: Sharjah attracted investments worth USD 1.5 billion during H1-2025

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirate of Sharjah attracted investments worth USD 1.5 billion during the first half of this year, marking a growth rate of 361% compared to the same period last year.

Mohamed Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), which kicked off today, that the new laws and legislations have significantly contributed to achieving this growth.

He pointed out that the investments focused on the industrial, technology, agriculture, and services sectors. He added that Invest in Sharjah targets European, Indian, Brazilian, and American markets to attract more global investments.

He noted that last year witnessed the launch of the world's first AI-powered trade license in collaboration with Microsoft, which helped facilitate and overcome challenges for new investors entering UAE markets in general and Sharjah in particular. He stated that India topped the list of nationalities investing in the Emirate, followed by Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, and China.

The 2025 edition, staged concurrently with the World Investment Conference (WIC) for the first time, features more than 130 international speakers and 160 specialised sessions, and is expected to draw over 10,000 participants from around the world.