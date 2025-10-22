UAE trade delegation visits Bursa to strengthen cooperation in food sector between UAE and Türkiye

BURSA, Türkiye, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Ankara, in cooperation with the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO), organised a visit for a UAE trade delegation, to enhance trade cooperation and foster investments in the food security sector between the two countries.

The delegation consisted of representatives from the UAE Franchise Association, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as other companies and institutions in the UAE. The UAE companies held bilateral meetings with approximately 25 Turkish companies from various food sectors, aiming to explore opportunities for supply, investments, and joint manufacturing.

Furthermore, the visit included field trips to several Turkish factories specializing in the food industry and organic products, to review production lines and quality standards.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, emphasised that the visit forms part of the close bilateral relations between the two countries, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to expanding its economic partnerships and strengthening food security and stability in cooperation with Türkiye. He further commended the role of BTSO in organising the programme, and the positive contributions of the companies involved.