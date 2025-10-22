Mansoor bin Mohammed attends opening ceremony of 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

MANAMA, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and in the presence of H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Asian Youth Games on Wednesday evening at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the heads of the participating delegations at Al Sakhir Palace, congratulating everyone present on the opening of the Games, which will continue until 31 October 2025.

Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

During programmes that followed the opening ceremony, H.H. was accompanied by Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Executive Office; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation; and Abdullah Mubarak Al Mehairi, Director of the UAE Camel Racing Federation.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain and was followed by a variety of segments reflecting key aspects of the host country’s heritage.

H.H. saluted the UAE contingent at the Games as they paraded behind the UAE Flag. The UAE flag was carried by Ali Al Kaabi, a member of the UAE national triathlon team, and Sheikha Al Ketbi, a member of the UAE national taekwondo team. In keeping with established traditions, the UAE contingent participated in the flag-raising ceremony before the competitive action kicked off.

Addressing UAE athletes taking part in the Games, H.H. emphasised that representing the nation and striving to fly its flag high is the ultimate honour and source of pride. This quest is the noblest mission in the journey of all athletes who dedicate long hours of training and preparation for the memorable moment when the UAE flag is hoisted on the podium – a moment worthy of every effort and sacrifice.

Sheikh Mansoor added that Emirati athletes have always aspired for the highest standards of excellence, with their accomplishments proclaiming merit and distinction. Being a youth event, the Games highlighted the UAE leadership’s vision for the youth and its unwavering commitment to providing rising talents all the support, attention, and empowerment they needed. The leadership’s backing, he said, underscores the importance accorded to nurturing talented youths and enhancing their capabilities, particularly since the event serves as a preparatory stage for the Youth Olympics slated to be held next year in Dakar, Senegal.

For the first time in the history of the Asian Youth Games, the opening ceremony was held indoors, at the Bahrain International Exhibition Centre. The tournament features competition across 26 different sporting disciplines, with more than 5,000 athletes from 45 countries across the Asian continent vying for top honours.

H.H. commended the organising committee for the tremendous efforts it had exerted and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the Kingdom of Bahrain and its commitment to providing the best possible facilities for participating athletes and national delegations.

The UAE is participating in the 3rd Asian Youth Games with a contingent of 152 athletes, including 107 male and 45 female participants. The UAE is competing across 19 sports: handball, 3x3 basketball, equestrian (show jumping and endurance), athletics, swimming, cycling (road), boxing, Muay Thai, e-sports, weightlifting, triathlon, taekwondo, table tennis, camel racing, badminton, golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

As the action got underway in the competitive arena, the UAE national handball team defeated its Kazakh counterpart in its second match of the tournament on Tuesday, with the scoreline reading 35 – 27. The win follows the opening game loss against China in Group B, which also includes Kuwait, Iran, Thailand, and Kazakhstan.

Earlier, UAE teams participating in equestrian (show jumping), athletics, Muay Thai, basketball, triathlon, taekwondo, golf, boxing, and mixed martial arts (MMA) arrived in Bahrain on Tuesday and were greeted by members of the UAE National Olympic Committee, who wished them all success at the Games.

