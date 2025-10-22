Sharjah’s Kanaf Centre brings its 'One-Stop' child protection model to Morocco

RABAT, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Kanaf Child Protection Centre in Sharjah took part in a series of high-level meetings and specialised workshops in Rabat, Morocco, at the invitation of the National Observatory for the Rights of the Child, to explore ways of aligning Kanaf’s integrated, multi-agency model with Morocco’s national frameworks. The visit aimed to lay the groundwork for institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange to replicate evidence-based practices in caring for children who have experienced abuse.

The delegation was led by Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety and Chairperson of Kanaf’s Higher Committee, and included discussions with legal, medical, psychological, and social teams from Morocco’s leading child protection institutions.

Hanadi Al Yafei emphasised that the visit reflected Kanaf’s commitment to building an integrated Arab child protection ecosystem founded on institutional coordination and child-friendly justice. “Our visit to Morocco stems from a firm belief that protecting children is a shared responsibility and that exchanging expertise is the fastest route to building systems capable of protecting them from all forms of harm. What unites us is a shared conviction that child-friendly justice is not an option, but a moral duty that mirrors our values and identity, and translates Sharjah’s vision of placing the child at the centre of social development and future investment,” Al Yafei said.

She added that Kanaf represents the first Arab model to implement a “one-stop centre” approach aligned with global best practices, embodying the UAE’s commitment to transforming child care into cohesive public policy; uniting institutions, simplifying procedures, and prioritizing the child’s best interests above all else.

Professor Ghazlan Benjelloun, Vice-President of the National Observatory for the Rights of the Child, said: “We were honoured to host the Kanaf Centre as part of the ongoing collaboration between our two institutions. The visit provided an opportunity to present the Observatory’s projects and programmes in child protection, prevention, and mental health support; particularly those focused on early childhood.”

She added: “This exchange created valuable space for sharing knowledge and discussing opportunities for future partnerships that can serve both the Observatory and Kanaf, while strengthening joint efforts to protect children and ensure their wellbeing.”

Over two days of meetings in Rabat, the Kanaf team presented Sharjah’s pioneering One-Stop Centre Model, which unites law enforcement, forensic medicine, psychological and social care, legal counselling, and specialized investigations in child abuse cases, in coordination with relevant government entities.

As part of the visit, Kanaf delivered a training session titled “Socratic Questioning Skills in Interviewing Child Victims of Violence,” highlighting dialogue techniques that strengthen communication, build empathy, and help professionals address challenges during interviews.

The delegation showcased how Sharjah unified procedures and protocols across agencies to create an integrated system that offers children a safe, child-friendly space where interviews, investigations, medical examinations, and psychological support are conducted in one location—reducing repetition and easing trauma.

Kanaf’s model has helped remove cultural and social barriers that limit access to support, improved the quality of legal and medical evidence, and accelerated justice and family recovery. Its success lies in combining humanitarian care with professional rigor, ensuring each child’s protection is aligned with fair legal process.

Drawing on Sharjah’s experience, both sides discussed adapting the model within Morocco’s national child protection system and agreed to develop a joint roadmap for a pilot centre. The plan will include measurable indicators such as case response times, referral rates, fewer repeated interviews, and higher family satisfaction.

They also explored capacity-building programmes aligned with international standards for forensic, psychological, legal, and social professionals, alongside comparative studies to assess the model’s national impact and strengthen evidence-based policymaking across the region.



