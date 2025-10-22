UAE Minister of Justice meets his Belgian counterpart to discuss judicial cooperation

BRUSSELS,22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice of the United Arab Emirates, met with Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Belgium, during an official visit to Brussels on 21 October 2025. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation and addressing cross-border and transnational crime, including organised crime, cybercrime, and other serious offenses that require close international coordination.

In a Joint Statement, The Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to the rule of law and the principles of international justice. They noted that cross-border criminal activity continues to pose significant challenges to both national and international security, and emphasized the vital role of judicial cooperation in confronting these threats. Both sides recognized the importance of robust legal frameworks, mutual legal assistance, and the timely exchange of information between competent authorities.

Minister Verlinden welcomed the visit and expressed appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ continued efforts to advance bilateral judicial collaboration. She commended the proactive approach taken by the UAE’s judicial and law enforcement institutions in addressing transnational crime, and underscored the importance of sustained cooperation based on existing bilateral agreements and international conventions.

Minister Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to deepening legal cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium and with the broader international community. He noted that the fight against transnational crime is strengthened by operational coordination, mutual trust, and sustained commitment between legal systems. He further highlighted that the UAE has completed the extradition of 14 individuals to the Kingdom of Belgium since the extradition agreement between the two countries was signed in December 2021 and entered into force in November 2022. The Kingdom of Belgium, in turn, completed the extradition of one individual to the UAE on April 24, 2025.

Minister Al Nuaimi also conveyed his appreciation to Her Excellency Minister Verlinden for the close cooperation between the two ministries and hailed the strength, professionalism, and integrity of Belgium’s judicial system. He emphasised that this cooperation serves as a model of effective partnership in the pursuit of justice and the rule of law.

The Ministers confirmed their commitment to continue working closely together, including through the established Working Group on Judicial Matters, to address ongoing cases and strengthen preparedness for future challenges. They also discussed ways to enhance judicial cooperation through new and existing bilateral initiatives aimed at improving coordination between their respective institutions.

Both sides expressed their shared interest in promoting the exchange of expertise, training, and capacity building between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Belgium, with a view to further enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their judicial systems.

The Ministers concluded by expressing their mutual determination to build on the progress achieved and to continue working together to strengthen the legal instruments and institutional ties necessary to combat cross-border crime and uphold justice and security for both nations. They agreed to hold their next meeting in the United Arab Emirates.