SRTI Park attracted USD 500 million in investments:CEO

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has attracted USD 500 million in investments across vital sectors such as advanced transportation, strategic industries like the suspended train, specialized 3D printing laboratories, and the artificial intelligence sector.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP Park, told WAM during his participation in the Sharjah Investment Forum, which began today in Sharjah.

He explained that the Park provides an innovation-friendly environment by offering facilities including infrastructure such as land, warehouses, and offices, in addition to financial support for promising companies that present successful investment models.

Al Mahmoudi noted that technology companies worldwide are seeking talent, and with University City of Sharjah hosting more than 45,000 students, the Park aims to create outstanding opportunities for these skilled individuals.

He revealed that the Park is currently working to attract companies from around the world, including Europe, the United States, China, and emerging countries such as Indonesia.